THE list of Redlands schools with confirmed COVID cases is growing, prompting principals and the Health Department to appeal for students to monitor for symptoms and stay home if unwell. Letters and emails have been sent to the Redland City Bulletin and are circulating on social media, confirming cases at several local high and primary schools. The Education Department was asked to provide a list of Redlands schools with COVID infections but did not respond, instead issuing a statement saying ongoing cases were expected across the state. Among the Redlands schools with confirmed COVID cases are Cleveland and Alexandra Hills state high schools and Ormiston primary school. In an email forwarded to the Redland City Bulletin, Ormiston State School principal Neil Randall told parents there were multiple cases "scattered across year levels". "I am confident in saying I do not believe the confirmed cases are linked through contact at school, although this is possible," he wrote. "As I have previously stated through multiple communication channels, please be assured that our school has been taking all appropriate precautions regarding health and hygiene ..." Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff said parents were still worried about how COVID would affect learning this year and federal government vaccine delays had left students exposed. It comes as Labor make an election promise to spend $440 million on better ventilation, building upgrades and mental health support at schools. Grants will be made available for things like building outdoor classrooms and buying air purifiers, all in a bid to reduce COVID transmission and prevent outbreaks. "The past two years have been hard for all Australians, but our kids have suffered a unique loss," Ms Duff said. "They've been robbed of some of the simple joys of growing up [such as] school camps, team sports, playground friendships and sleepovers." The federal government made children aged 16-17 eligible for a COVID booster shot earlier this month amid delays in Queensland to the start of the new school year. Health Minister Greg Hunt said lockdowns and restrictions had taken a toll on students. "It is critical for their health and wellbeing to be able to engage with their friends and get back into school activities," he said. The Education Department is adamant schools will only close as a last resort, easing concerns of an immediate return to at-home learning if cases rise among pupils as predicted. "As outlined in our comprehensive Back to School plan, schools will provide communication to staff and families that there is COVID-19 present in the school and remind people to monitor their symptoms and stay home if they are feeling unwell," a spokesman said. "If a student becomes symptomatic at school, they will be immediately isolated in a safe place, and their parents or carers will be contacted to collect their child. "When the student is collected, the parent or carer will be offered a rapid antigen test to administer at home. "Alternatively, all students and staff have priority access to testing at Queensland Health clinics." Read more local news here

