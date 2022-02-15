news, local-news, clean up australia day, rubbish, collect environment, redlands, bins, skip

The Redlands could soon be a whole lot cleaner as residents get their hands dirty ahead of an annual rubbish collection event. Redland City Council is supporting year's Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 6, by providing bins for events and free rubbish collection. The day encourages residents to get together with friends, families and their community to clean up litter across Australia. Mayor Karen Williams said cleaning up the Redlands was crucial to protecting the bay's beauty. "Council has a network of about 740 Stormwater Quality Improvement Devices across Redlands Coast which prevent more than 200 cubic metres of waste ending up in Moreton Bay, on average, every year," Cr Williams said. "Initiatives such as Clean Up Australia Day provide an opportunity for our community to step up and join us in cleaning up our beautiful Redlands Coast. "Getting involved will benefit the naturally wonderful Redlands Coast by creating a cleaner environment and protecting our waterways for everyone to enjoy." Event organisers can request skip bins or kerbside wheelie bins for waste and recyclable materials collected on the day. Bins can be arranged by contacting Council on 3829 8999 by Monday, February 21. Rubbish bags can also be dropped off for free at any Council Recycling and Waste Centre. More than 18 Redlands Coast Clean Up events have already been registered across the Redlands, including: A full list can be found on the Clean Up Australia Day website. To join an existing event or to register your own, visit cleanup.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/b15def2c-00d1-45d1-8918-d33516ec2ac6.jpg/r0_0_1019_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg