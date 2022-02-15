news, local-news, police, oysters, crime, court, theft, lease, straddie, dunwich

HUNDREDS of oyster bags worth about $12,000 have been stolen from a lease off North Stradbroke Island. Police are investigating the theft, which is said to have taken place sometime between February 4 and 9 in the Dialba Passage. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was likely thieves had emptied the oysters into bins, as some of the bags had washed up on Moreton Island. Police say 200 bags were stolen, each containing about six-dozen oysters. "Oysters take several years to grow to a saleable size," Sergeant Scanlan said. "The growers put a lot of time and effort into their leases and to have someone steal them is just heartbreaking." Anyone with information is urged to contact Dunwich Police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police have handed out several speeding tickets on North Stradbroke Island in the past two weeks. A 21-year-old island visitor was among those slapped with a fine after being caught travelling 107km/h in an 80km/h zone. Police said the New South Wales man was on his P plates. East Coast Road is among the island's speeding hotspots, with two drivers nabbed 30km/h over in a single day last year. One of them claimed to be running late for the barge. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/8af40bf7-4355-47a3-9019-0a0ca027ecfb.jpg/r0_107_800_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg