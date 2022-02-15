fun-stuff, competitions, barnes storm, alexandra hills hotel, march 19

AUSSIE legends AC/DC and Jimmy Barnes and Cold Chisel will be honoured in concert at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on March 19. The hotel presents live Let There Be AC/DC and Barnes Storm in a night of classics with doors opening at 7pm for an 8pm show. Barnes Storm is known for capturing the sound, energy and presentation of Barne's on-stage performances. As front man of Cold Chisel, Barnes has a natural energy for working hard, playing hard and living life. He carried this philosophy into his solo career and now has an unsurpassed collection of Australian anthems. Barnes Storm promises to perform these Iconic songs with utmost regard and respect, allowing audiences to relive their memories and bring the hits to the next generation. Iconic hits include Driving Wheels, Lay Down Your Guns, Flame Trees, Khe Sanh and Working-Class Man. Front man is Scott Bedford who is reputed for emulating the style with precision. Similarly Let There Be AC/DC offers a show as close as possible to the real experience. Each member of Let There Be AC/DC has been addicted to the band from an early age. Let There Be AC/DC plays each song note for note, with high energy and excellence in execution. Lead vocalist comes on with true Bon and Brian swagger. Performing Angus is Josh Overson and a blistering brick wall rhythm section brings the music home. Tickets to the concert are $25 and can be booked on events.humantix.com/aussie-legends. Enquiries to 3824 4444. WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has passes for two people to see the show (value $50) with the winners also receiving one night's accommodation on March 19, staying in an executive king room (value $180) with a continental breakfast ($50) to the total value of $280. Check in time is 2pm with check out between 10am and 11am. There are also two additional ticket prizes of double passes to the show ($50 each). To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, March 14. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted and announced online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/85df46dd-2f18-41ed-91d9-a8d75ea80e01.jpg/r0_468_2396_1822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg