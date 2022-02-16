news, local-news, weather, redland, wet, rain, sun, bureau of meteorology

South-east Queensland has welcomed showers this week as cloudy conditions stick around. Cloud cover and showers from the weekend continued into the start of this week for Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim. This week, the south-east is looking at more showers and overcast skies heading into the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology expects showers on Wednesday, most likely in the morning and afternoon at Redlands. They will clear Thursday through Saturday but might return on Sunday. Winds will be east to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning and becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures could fall as low as 16 degrees through the rest of the week, and daytime temperatures will reach the mid to high 20s. Logan will see similar showers on Wednesday, but partly cloudy conditions will clear for sunshine on Friday. There is a chance of thunderstroms in the afternoon on Friday and possible howers at the weekend. The Scenic Rim can expect more showers on Wednesday, clearing on Thursday and Friday but possibly returning over the weekend. Maximum daytime temperatures at both Logan and the Scenic Rim could reach up to 34 degrees.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/96d65502-c7a0-4f8e-90a3-c3452aca3da6.jpeg/r1_121_638_481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg