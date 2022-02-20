news, local-news, skipping, jump rope, international championships, world titles, history, winners, medal, cleveland air magic

Cleveland Air Magic skippers have defyed gravity and made history to bring home medals at the jump rope world championships. Junior and senior athletes from the Redlands-based team stole the attention of the judges to clinch gold medals in multiple categories at the International Jump Rope Union World Championship competition. Representing Australia, teams won more than 100 medals and competed against more than 600 athletes across five continents. They also smashed world records, senior team members Ben Cooper and Lilly Barker won gold and broke the pairs double-under relay record. The competition was set to be held in Ottawa, Canada last year but COVID restrictions forced organisers to make the championships virtual. Cooper said this meant teams could compete in multiple events for more titles. "This preparation was unlike anything we had done before," he said. "We filmed over 50 events which took hundreds of hours while trying to dodge lockdowns. "We all felt immense pressure this time around because we had to nail our events before submitting our footage, whereas, in real-time competitions, you just get one chance, and then it's over." The Cleveland Air Magic open mixed team was crowned world champions of the single rope division. In a world first, it was team member Luke Boon's 10th consecutive world team title. Boon said the efforts of his team and coach had paid off. "It's such an incredible feeling to win 10 back-to-back world championship team titles," he said. "Every year we returned from a world competition we came back more focused and determined than before and we never fell into the trap of complacency. "Our coach, Carolyn Barker, has been instrumental in our success and we are all so grateful for the time and energy she has spent developing us into the athletes we are today." The open female team won gold overall in the single rope and were the first Australian all female team to top the division. Senior skippers featured across the rankings in individual events. Lilly Barker placed third in the women's division and Cooper, Boon and Baylie Stariha all placed in the top 10 of their divisions. Australian representatives from Cleveland Air Magic also won medals in the international open tournament. Every club member from Cleveland received a medal at the championships. Coach Carolyn Barker Carolyn Barker began the club more than 20 years ago from the school playground, and now helps skippers make world rankings. Ms Barker said there was nowhere but up for the club. "Cleveland Air Magic has reached an all-time high in the sport of rope skipping," Ms Barker said. "These athletes showed true resilience and perseverance amid this pandemic by their participation in this virtual world championship series."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/48445c33-c14e-48cf-ba67-0b59f01ca561.jpg/r620_417_5472_3158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg