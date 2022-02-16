news, local-news, Redland, hearing, loss, communication, couples, relationships, issues, Kelli Noguchi

Hearing loss is causing relationship strains for Redland residents as a Victoria Point audiology professional encourages couples to work together to catch issues early. Specsavers Audiology research has found that one in three Redland residents over 18 said their partner showed signs of hearing loss. Of that group, 92 per cent experienced communication issues with their partner. The research found 57 per cent of people felt there would be a negative effect on their relationship if their partner did not have their hearing issues seen to. Specsavers Redland audiology professional Kelli Noguchi said it was crucial for couples to have conversations if they had communication issues. "Hearing loss can take a toll in a relationship, especially if left untreated, so it's important to get it regularly checked so you're not missing out on conversations with your loved ones," she said. "We see that on average, it takes people seven to ten years to take action after they notice the signs of hearing loss, so we hope that conversations with loved ones will lessen that gap and ensure Australians get help for their hearing loss sooner." The research found nine in 10 people would talk to their partner if they suspected they had hearing issues. Of these people, 70 per cent expected to react negatively if their partner did not follow up with a hearing check after they raised concerns. "When you're discussing your concerns with your partner about their hearing, try to understand why this might be a sensitive topic for them and encourage them to seek help so they can better their quality of life," Ms Noguchi said. "For those living with hearing loss, it can be isolating and frustrating, so just be supportive and help them find a solution that will work for them. She said common signs of hearing loss were asking for TV or music volume to be turned up, asking people to repeat themselves, leaning in to hear someone, refraining from engaging in conversations and lip-reading. "For many, it's helpful if a loved one encourages and supports them to seek out an audiology professional... the sooner they can do this, the sooner the communication issues are likely to resolve."

