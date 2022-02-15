news, local-news, community centre, redland, eynnum manly, everyday amazing, international women's day, campaign

Everyday Redland women who go the extra mile just to help out are being celebrated ahead of International Women's Day. The Redland Community Centre is running the Everyday Amazing campaign to highlight amazing women from the Redlands and Wynnum Manly area who do not always get recognised for their efforts. Redland Community Centre admin assistant Chantel Meehan said the International Women's Day campaign would bring attention to neighbours, friends and family who go out of their way to help others. "There's a lot of events out there celebrating incredible women doing great things for businesses and communities with international guest speakers, but we want to recognise local women from our areas doing amazing things," Ms Meehan said. "This could be a neighbor who looks out for your property and animals while you're away, a local barista who puts a smile on your face every morning, someone who dropped off supplies for you when you had COVID, or a young single mum who's bounced back from disaster. "Everyone's definition of amazing will be different depending on their circumstance in life, so we'd love to get the chance to thank the local women who are amazing in out communities." She said women in the community did not have to be running businesses or making big international moves to be doing great things. "We have seen so many amazing women come through our doors who might be struggling and we help them get back on track,"Ms Meehan said. "We want to celebrate the fact that no matter what happens in your life, you can be doing amazing and you will do amazing." This year's theme for International Women's Day is Break the Bias, which encourages people to come together to level the playing field for men and women in workplaces, schools and communities. Ms Meehan said people could nominate their everyday heroes until February 28, with the top 10 nominees to be recognised at the community centre's International Women's Day Brunch at the Waterloo Bay Hotel on Sunday March 6. "We will have a guest speaker, Stephanie, she's a transgender cashier at Costco and an everyday woman just like us who inspires people and does a lot of advocacy for her community," Ms Meehan said. "Every day, she'll have questions and every day she'll talk about herself and her journey, so every day she's trying to break that bias." Tickets are $20 for a single ticket, $85 for five and can be bought online. Brunch includes coffee and tea, with a raffle also to be held on the day. To nominate someone for the Everyday Amazing campaign email admin@redlandcommunitycentre.org.

