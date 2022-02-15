news, local-news, scheme, redlands, schools, government, queensland

ALL Redlands state schools are now air-conditioned, with the Labor government racing to complete its Cooler Cleaner Schools scheme five months ahead of schedule. The program was the subject of much debate between the major parties after the state government announced in 2020 that it would spend $477 million to air-condition schools over two years. Bowman MP Andrew Laming and then Redlands state candidate Henry Pike questioned how all Queensland schools could be completed in the timeframe proposed. It came just years after former LNP education minister John Paul Langbroek said a school air-conditioning scheme was not feasible, with estimates showing it would cost about $2 billion. Under the Cooler Cleaner Schools program, all classrooms, libraries and staff rooms have been air-conditioned. Redlands MP Kim Richards said the days of students working in warm conditions during the summer months was a thing of the past. "This is a great win for our school communities," she said. "Our staff will be able to work in comfort and [it] will make lessons easier for our students to concentrate in. "This program covers the ongoing maintenance and repairs of units, and I pay tribute to the fabulous P&Cs and school communities who have fundraised tirelessly over the years." Springwood MP Mick de Brenni said the government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools Program had also wrapped up in the Redlands, seeing 4976 solar panels installed in local schools. "Solar will help offset the extra energy consumption from our new air conditioning units and will also make a significant contribution to the Palaszczuk government's target of 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030," he said. Capalaba MP Don Brown took a swipe at the opposition in commenting on the program's completion, saying schools would have been waiting on air-conditioning for another six years under the LNP's 2020 election plan. "While the LNP just talk hot air, the Palaszczuk government gets on with the job of delivering wins for our schools across the Redlands," he said. Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson told the Redland City Bulletin in 2020 that air-conditioning schools was the right thing to do, but criticised the government for back-flipping on its stance. It came after Education Minister Grace Grace said upgrading all schools could take 10 years or more. Read more local news here

Redlands schools get air-conditioning five months early as state government wraps up Cooler Cleaner Schools scheme Jordan Crick