Bowman MP Andrew Laming says he will not run as an independent against Liberal Party candidate Henry Pike at the upcoming federal election. Dr Laming farewelled parliament on Monday after 18 years in the House of Representatives. The controversial MP said he would still be active in the Redlands community. "I have plenty more to do and plenty more to give in Redlands," he said. "But there is no desire to run in 2022. "I am genuinely seeking a bigger challenge a little further down the track." Speculation Dr Laming would seek election as an independent has grown recently as telephone polling of Redlands residents increased. The Redland City Bulletin believes the polling is for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party (UAP). A source close to the UAP says they are polling seats where Liberal Party members are retiring to gauge support for a far right-wing candidate. "With the money we are spending on ads, of course the UAP would be doing seat by seat polling to see our support levels," the source said. In his Valedictory Speech, Dr Laming called the Queensland LNP team a "ragtag band who do great stuff" in Canberra and said he had been an activist from the backbench. "I'm proud of my part in bringing more activism to our side of conservative politics," he said. "The Redlands along with the outer rim of Brisbane currently sends seven Coalition MPs to Canberra. "We now have political power and influence that I couldn't have imagined 20 years ago." Dr Laming said he had much more to do in the Redlands. "I won't be putting my feet up any time soon," he said.

