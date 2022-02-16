news, local-news, election, candidate, greens, labor, lnp, coalition, redlands, toondah

GREENS candidate Ian Mazlin concedes it will be a tough ask to win the Bowman seat at the federal election but says he will push to stop the Toondah Harbour residential development if elected. Mr Mazlin, who ran for Oodgeroo at the last state election, also has a strong stance on climate change and believes it is a considerable risk for the Redlands due to the city's bayside location. He said voters were tired of the major political parties and deserved an MP who would stand up to big corporations like Walker Corp. The proposed 3600-unit residential development has been in the spotlight since the Redland City Bulletin published an opinion piece over the weekend asking readers to share their views on Toondah. Mr Mazlin said he would fight for the federal government to reject Walker's plan and lobby the state to reverse Toondah's PDA status. He said the proposed development was one of his key motivations for running, with problems including environmental damage and a lack of community consultation. "I fully support the development of a new ferry terminal and the modernisation of tourist facilities as part of the ferry terminal," Mr Mazlin said. "This should be commenced as soon as possible, but I don't support the building of 3600 apartments in the Moreton Bay marine park. "The Greens are the only party to consistently oppose this proposal from the beginning, both at the state and the federal level." Mr Mazlin said the Greens would make billionaires pay more tax, arguing it would benefit housing affordability, job security and Medicare. He said the party was only a few votes away from winning the balance of power in the lower and upper house. "Globally we are facing a climate crisis," Mr Mazlin said. "We will never get meaningful action on climate change while the agendas of the big parties are dictated by the mining and fossil fuel companies. "We would ban donations from these companies and ensure that Australia leads the way in fighting climate change. "Redlands is a community by the water so climate change is not some abstract risk." Outside of politics, Mr Mazlin is a keen fisherman and has been involved in many community groups. He is a former medical scientist and has lived in the Redlands with his family for 27 years. Mr Mazlin will be up against Labor candidate Donisha Duff and LNP candidate Henry Pike. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/acf7721b-4fb9-42df-b711-28ff452ff27e.jpg/r0_136_2362_1471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

FEDERAL ELECTION Greens candidate Ian Mazlin says Walker Corp's Toondah Harbour development a key motivation behind Bowman push Jordan Crick