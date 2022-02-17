news, local-news, school, students, education, redlands, survey, discipline, absence, covid

MORE than 6000 students were enrolled at Redlands state high schools in 2021, including 830 in year 12 alone, while disciplinary absences dropped year-on-year at all bar two schools between 2018 and 2020. That is according to census data and government annual reports, which also revealed Cleveland District State High School had the largest student body in Redlands last year, followed by Alexandra Hills with 1495. All local secondary schools except Capalaba and Wellington Point had more than 1000 students enrolled in grades 7-12 as of August 2021, with the average cohort size across all five schools coming in at about 211. At a primary level, 644 students were enrolled at Cleveland, 570 at Ormiston and 363 at Coolnwynpin. Disciplinary absences fell in 2020, partly as a consequence of COVID disruptions, with 33 exclusions and 78 long suspensions reported at all Redlands high schools. Alexandra Hills had the greatest number of disciplinary absences, with a total of eight exclusions, reflecting a staff survey which showed that just over 60 per cent believed behaviour was well managed. Annual reports have also revealed student satisfaction levels, with a survey published in 2020 showing more than 90 per cent of pupils at Alexandra Hills, Cleveland and Wellington Point believed they were receiving a good education. Surveys were not handed out in 2020 and data is yet to be released for 2021. It is a glowing review for the state system, which has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic and is now under pressure to manage climbing cases among school-aged children. Infections have already been confirmed at a number of Redlands schools, including Alexandra Hills, Victoria Point, Cleveland and Ormiston primary. Children were delayed in returning to classrooms this year due to Queensland's Omicron outbreak, but it did not stop parents and staff working together to welcome students on day one of the new year. Coolnwynpin State School prep teacher Katelyn Poole said it was remarkable how well students had adapted to the circumstances. "This is one of the most settled prep groups I've ever had," she said. Principal Brent Woollett praised staff, saying they would prioritise student wellbeing. "The evidence is in the happy, settled children and parents who are comfortable saying goodbye on the first day," he said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e119efb8-75e6-461e-a4c7-aaad21ad8bcb.jpg/r0_67_1017_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg