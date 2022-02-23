community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Capalaba Join in for midweek daytime badminton at Redlands PCYC, Capalaba on Thursday March 3 from 9am-12pm. Price to play is $10, call 3343 3141, new and returning players welcome. Wellington Point Messy Church is a fresh expression of church for all ages where God is worshiped through message, celebration, activities and hospitality at Trinity Uniting Church from 4.30-6.30pm Saturday February 26. Capalaba & Cleveland The Redland Reads Book Club will meet at to discuss the book of the month: Love and Virtue by Diana Reid at the Cleveland Library Friday February 25 and Capalaba Library Saturday February 26 from 10-11.30am. Capalaba Internationally best-selling author Charlotte Nash will share her secrets on creating romantic stories at Capalaba Library Saturday February 26 from 1-3pm. Bookings are essential and can be made online. Cleveland Cleveland Anglican Thrift Shop's first jumble and carboot sales for 2022 are on Saturday February 26 from 7-11.30am. Find second hand clothing, homewares, books, toys, cakes, produce, crafts and more. Cleveland The Old SchoolHouse Gallery hosts the Wild by Nature exhibition featuring member work and new art from the Queensland Wildlife Art Society Inc until February 28. Ormiston, Cleveland, Thornlands, Victoria Point A love of books is all you need to join the 65 and over reader's group which meets monthly to talk and exchange books over tea. There are two new member spots available, call 0439 772 424 to find out more.

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - February 23 2022