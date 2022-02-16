news, local-news, dakota striplin, brooks and dunn

Redland Bay country singer/songwriter Dakota Striplin is on his way to international stardom as one of four artists recently signed with Perfect Pitch Publishing, owned by country music legend Ronnie Dunn. Striplin, 27, was noticed by Dunn's daughter Hayley while performing one of her father's cover songs at the Nashville international airport. Hayley recorded the song and sent it to her father. On signing Striplin, Dunn commented on his voice and his ability to stir the crowd. Striplin has been performing for the last two years at Nashville with the Tootsies group which runs a stable of artists and supplies acts to the many honkey tonk bars along its famous music strip. Dunn has taken on four young writers also including Thomas Perkins, Hayden Baker and Ariel Boetel in what is a major publishing deal. The deal will mean that Striplin can work collaboratively with the Perfect Pitch Publishing team writing songs to be pitched to other artists, while continuing to record his own songs. One of his songs See You in Austin already has 1.4m streams on Spotify. Dunn has won multiple music awards including two Grammys and said he was keen to mentor upcoming artists. Dunn has his own plans to tour his new album this year, releasing the single Broken Neon Hearts co written by Perkins. Striplin said he felt grateful and validated. "I've been working hard for the last two years amidst the pandemic, trying to write good songs and make some headway in Nashville. To finally have something come through in this way is very exciting - especially with a country music giant and songwriting legend like Ronnie Dunn," he said. Striplin's father Wayne said it was no surprise to see his son's success who he said was simply 'fulfilling his dreams'. He said that Dakota had been earning a living playing guitar and singing since he first started busking at Cleveland at age 12. "He knew three or four songs then. One day a lady put $20 in his case and next thing he had $100 after busking for an hour. He quickly learned more repertoire and can now do a three-hour set, no problem," Mr Striplin said. "We are proud of him but we always knew this would happen." "My long term goal ultimately is to be a full-time songwriter and artist while finding new talent and helping them. Signing this deal, along with some more hard work, will hopefully take me to the next level where I can make a good living through the songs I write and also help other writers and artists make their way into music," Dakota said. Mr Striplin said he owed part of Dakota's success to the ethos of Sheldon College which he said "taught him how to win". "He has always been driven to succeed. You never had to tell him to rehearse or to practise. He just did it." In early years and after attaining a Bachelor of Music at JMC academy Southbank, Dakota made it to second rounds of Australia's The Voice and America's Got Talent. " I love to write with other people and by myself. You never know what song you're going to end up - it all depends on who is in the room. Pitch Perfect will be connecting me with some great writers and I'm excited for that. I still have so much to learn and I'm growing every day just by being here in Nashville. Ronnie gave me some great advice - to keep writing songs by myself as well as with others and to keep developing my own writing voice. It's honestly so humbling and surreal to have his support, I'm very grateful and feeling super blessed," Dakota said. Former John Paul Young musician China Walker of Alexandra Hills said he believed the signing assured Striplin's place as a 'star". "He's going to be huge, at least I hope he is. We'll all hear about him. I wish him the best," Walker said. Had the festival not been cancelled, Striplin was to play on live feed at Redfest last year.

