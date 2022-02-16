community, units, complex, development, housing, tenants, government, redlands, millions

SOCIAL housing stock in the Redlands has been bolstered, with the state government spending millions on complexes across the city. A $5.3 million unit complex on Middle Street at Cleveland will open to more than 17 tenants in coming weeks and a build is underway on 11 homes at Capalaba. The state also plans to spend $20.3 million over four years on a further 71 Redlands homes under the QuickStarts program. Tenants will soon move into the recently completed Cleveland complex, which is made up of 11 one-bedroom units and six-two bedroom units. The state government injected $5.3 million into the project through the 2017-2027 Queensland Housing Strategy. Communities and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch said the units had supported about 17 full-time jobs during the build and would boost social housing stock in the area. "Now that the handover has been completed, allocations will soon begin, and tenants could be calling these units home within weeks," she said. "These units have been designed with accessibility in mind to make them suitable for people with disability and older tenants ..." Work has also started on six one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units at Quentin Street, Capalaba. The $3.4 million project includes apartments suitable for people in wheelchairs and is expected to support 11 jobs in the building and construction industry. Capalaba MP Don Brown said the build would make better use of department-owned land. "Where there was once accommodation for just one family, there will now be 11 apartments providing accommodation for single people and couples." Ms Enoch said the Capalaba project was part of a $2.9 billion state government spend to move vulnerable people into safe, secure and affordable housing. "This is the largest concentrated investment in social housing in Queensland's history," she said. "It includes a $1.9 billion investment, and it is backed by the new $1 billion Housing Investment Fund to boost housing supply and increase housing and homelessness supports across Queensland." The planned $20.3 million investment in Redlands over four years was in addition to 54 social home builds already underway in the Redlands. It is unclear where the new homes will be built. Read more local news here

