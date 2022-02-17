community,

Professional and budding artists can now enter their paintings into the prestigious 2022 Redland Art Awards. The contemporary biennial painting competition presented by Redland Art Gallery is open to all Australian artists. Redland Art Gallery Director Emma Bain said the awards accepted paintings in oil, acrylic, watercolour, pastel and mixed media. "The winning entry is awarded an acquisitive prize of $15,000 and there are runner-up awards of $4000 and $2500," Ms Bain said. "There is also a $500 prize for The Meredith Foxton People's Choice Award, which the Redland Yurara Art Society sponsors." Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said she was pleased to announce the return of the awards after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19. "This competition has been running since 1981 and attracts entries from distinguished artists nationwide, so it is very exciting to see it return in 2022," she said. "With its thriving arts community and strong cultural appreciation, Redlands Coast is considered a significant arts region and these awards are highly regarded, offering four prizes totalling $22,000. "At the last awards in 2018, there were 503 entries encompassing every state and territory in Australia, with 47 shortlisted entries featured in the finalist exhibition." This year's judges are Dr Fiona Foley (Badtjala artist and Senior Lecturer, Queensland College of Art Griffith University), Dr Holly Arden (Associate Director, UQ Art Museum), Hamish Sawyer (Director, Outer Space) and Emma Bain (Director, Redland Art Gallery). Entries for the Redland Art Awards 2022 close on Sunday, 28 August. The winners will be announced on Friday 14 October and an exhibition of shortlisted works will be on show at Redland Art Gallery, Cleveland, from Sunday 16 October until Sunday 4 December. Visit the Redland Art Awards website to download an entry form or contact Redland Art Gallery on 3829 8484. Redland Art Gallery's Redland Art Awards 2022 is sponsored by Redland City Council in conjunction with event sponsors Redland Yurara Art Society and Stark Creations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/54b67caf-3ab0-4f3c-9d19-dd7ba0c61120.jpg/r0_451_2000_1581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Redland Art Awards are back on in 2022