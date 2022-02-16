news, local-news, leak, council, policy, government, water, redlands, mayor, meeting

REDLAND City Council is continuing its push for the state government to adopt a concealed leaks policy for the bulk water charge on rates bills. Councillors unanimously endorsed an officer's recommendation to advocate for a state policy that would provide rebates to Redlands residents who lose water due to leaks. It came during a general council meeting on Wednesday, which lasted less than an hour, with Mayor Karen Williams declaring proceedings closed at 10.13am. Cr Paul Bishop described the concealed leaks policy as a "political football" and said it had been a hotly contested issue among the council and the state government. There has been a heavy emphasis on the policy since the Redland City Bulletin published a story last year about a veteran who was facing a significant rates bill after finding a pipe leak on his property. Alexandra Hills veteran Alistair Fraser said he and his wife owed the council more than $10,000 for the leak, which a plumber estimated had been spilling a litre per minute. Council offers remissions on its component of rates water charges but not state bulk water costs, which make up about 84 per cent of the bill. During the 2020-21 financial year, it returned $92,000 to residents through concealed leaks remissions. Mayor Karen Williams said the issue had been a sore point for a long time and sought to clarify any confusion about the charges during Wednesday's meeting. "We are in a unique position with a couple of other councils in south-east Queensland because we own our own water and wastewater business," she said. "Some other councils have Queensland Urban Utilities and Unity Water, so it is a separate body to their council completely." Capalaba MP Don Brown said the council had a "change of heart" when it resolved to set up an extenuating circumstances panel, allowing residents to appeal for a remission on water leaks at their property. It was voted on during a general meeting in December 2021. Mr Brown had been a long-time critic of the council's concealed leaks policy, labelling it one of the worst in south-east Queensland. "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported my campaign for the council to change their terrible concealed leaks policy," Mr Brown said. "This is a good step forward, but I will be keeping an eye on how the new process works and ensure it helps ratepayers in their time of need." Senior council staffer Allan McNeil told the chamber that officers had spoken with state government bulk water authority SeqWater about the concealed leaks policy. "The minister gave approval for SeqWater to come up with a policy a number of years ago, and they have been working on that policy," he said. "Our officers are on a joint working group and regularly speak to SeqWater in relation to that policy. "I think it is safe to say that it is still a work in progress and perhaps isn't going as quickly as we would like, and we are not sure it will get the support it requires. "The purpose of this resolution is to throw our weight behind SeqWater in developing that policy and advocate for it to be supported by the state and water retailers." Mr Brown said concealed leaks had been a long-standing issue among his constituents, some of whom had come to his office seeking help. "Nobody wants a water leak at their property," he said. "They are often in financial hardship through no fault of their own." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/844268d3-e2e2-43ed-9189-442c162720b0.JPG/r187_250_6016_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland City Council continues push for state government to adopt concealed leaks policy on bulk water charges Jordan Crick