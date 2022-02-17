news, local-news, council, rates, cost, printing, councillor, spending, city, financial

REDLAND City Council is spending less rate-payer money on printing, with the city's chief financial officer revealing savings worth thousands of dollars. During discussions on the January financial report in Wednesday's general meeting, CFO Deborah Corbett-Hall said the council had spent $32,000 on printing in the first seven months of the current financial year. That represents a significant drop on 2018-19, where the council budgeted just shy of $200,000 and spent more than $160,000. "That has decreased year-on-year, up to the point where this year we are only budgeting $94,000 for all printing, [and] not just for these meetings," she said. "I am sure you can see under both changing the contracts and changing the business process and moving to electronic agendas, that is a significant saving of community money." Ms Corbett-Hall said people were still employed at the print centre but were now undertaking other tasks, including distributing documents around the organisation. She was responding to a question from Cr Adelia Berridge, who asked for an outline on the council's print savings. "The officers under the chief executive have over the last few years looked at many ways to drive efficiency ... and moving to the current print contract was the first step," Ms Corbett-Hall said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/d4060004-3d8a-49f1-8078-ec65c8efc8a1.JPG/r0_219_3888_2416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg