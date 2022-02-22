On Esplanade with water views

news, property,

Property details: Redland Bay This stunning residence celebrates tropical Queensland lifestyle with exceptional indoor/outdoor integration, fabulous water views and living spaces spread over two expansive levels. Sitting in an absolutely unique position at the end of an esplanade cul-de-sac, this stylish contemporary residence enjoys magnificent uninterrupted bay views and gorgeous bay breezes all year round. Positioned on a 645 square metre block, it conveys a relaxed bayside lifestyle boarded by tranquil bushland. An inviting entry leads into a huge rumpus/indoor entertaining space with built-in wet bar and seamlessly connects to the expansive alfresco terrace overlooking the sparkling resort style pool with heated spa. Roomy open plan living and dining areas with uninterrupted 180 degree bay views flow out to the expansive deck. Features are many and include louvres, a wine cellar with secret door, Blackbutt timber flooring and unique custom fittings throughout.

