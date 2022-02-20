news, local-news,

Now that the annual festivities have ended it's time to start talking about the development of the above precinct. I am opposed to a white water complex. In a council pre Christmas letter box drop the latest artist's impression shows that there is now a sky chair lift being dreamt about, an island and copious amounts of tents that look like sideshow alley at the EKKA. The council have also mentioned canoe access from Tingalpa Creek among other activities. The letter box drop reiterates council's claim that all this will only be on existing cleared land. My question to you and the council is, when is the council going to release an actual floor plan of the area?By this I mean, Where is the entry going to be? Where is the bus parking and car parking going to be? Where is the water pumping station and filtration plant going to be? What plans have been made for water, electricity and sewerage supply? Bearing in mind that part of the 62 ha is subject to flooding on king tides and heavy rain periods. I'm getting very nervous about this project as I feel that all these grandiose ideas will not fit on the existing cleared land and will incur a loss of natural bushland and a further reduction of Koala and other fauna and flora habitat that is diminishing at a great rate in Redland City. Bill Parker I'm writing again from Italy because I read your Redland City Bulletin story by Emily Lowe and I agree with what is stated by KAG President Debbie Pointing that more effort from all levels of government was needed to protect koalas on the bayside. Last Friday the Federal Minister Sussan Ley declared koala as "endangered", this news went around the world because koalas are an iconic species loved around the world. They are a heritage for humanity. Sadly this classification will not save koalas from extinction, as has been said by all the experts and major organizations (WWF Australia, AKF, IWAF.) if the destruction of their habitat is not stopped immediately. Habitat loss and climate change are the first threats for the koalas. Offsets don't work! How will Australia's economy survive when koala tourism dollars estimated to be valued at $3.5 billion ($3,500,000,000) per year are no long coming into the Country because critical koala habitat has been systematically destroyed, and every last one of Australia's koalas have been wiped out in less than 30 years? Seventy-five per cent of inbound tourists report that we visitors hope to see a koala when making the decision to come to Australia! It is a unique and unforgettable experience! . A photograph with a koala is a must-have souvenir for us international tourists and knowing that koalas are surviving and thriving in the wild is a crucial part of this international interest. After the declaration as "Endangered", ACTIONS are needed by all three levels of government: - Stop the plans for 3,600 apartments at Toondah Harbour wiping out the healthy colony of koalas living in coastal areas of Cleveland and protect wet lands. - Stop Karreman Quarries plan to destroy another 50 hectares of koala habitat in Mount Cotton; - Redland City Council must protect habitat koala, stopping clearing trees in urban areas where koala data proves that they live and revise its vision for the Birkdale Community Precinct. How and who will bear the responsibility for this koala crisis in the future? Big business? NO. Brisbane and Redlands will have the Olympics in 2032 but will visitors still see koalas in the wild? Once gone is forever! Your Governments will be accountable to Australians and the wider International Community. Let's act now before it's too late.! The world is watching. KLM - Koala lives matter Paola Torti, Italy

YOUR SAY: Birkdale Community Precinct and Koala Lives Matter