Executive Decision: Redland City Council creates a new department

Redland City Council has created a new department that the mayor claims will push for and ultimately deliver significant projects in the city. The department will require the creation of a new general manager position. The new department's key areas of focus would be economic development, investment, external funding and asset management and the coordination of strategic and major projects. But not all councillors agree the new department is warranted. Councillors Wendy Boglary and Paul Bishop both voted against the new structure. Mayor Karen Williams said despite the objections from Councillors Boglary and Bishop, the time was right for this operational change in the council. "This new department will help the council create new opportunities," she said. "There is competition in our region to get the best investment from private enterprise and other levels of government, so we are going to need partnerships. "This new department is about advocacy and focusing on the major projects we have and could have and to make sure they are efficiently and effectively delivered." Mayor Williams said the council is working on some very exciting region-shaping projects. "We know a large number of people in our city have to leave to go to work, so we want to generate local jobs and projects so residents can live and work here," she said. "These projects will require partnerships to get them done, that will require strong advocacy and external funding to bring to fruition." The mayor said there would be no job losses due to the changed structure. "This isn't a major restructure or anything like that. The change will be mostly employee reporting lines with a minimal impact on job changes and council's budget," she said. "This new department is a positive move for the council and our community as we focus on ensuring the best outcomes for the Redland Coast." Councillor Wendy Boglary says she objected to the proposal because she feels the new structure won't achieve its objective. "I voted no because I have concerns about the grouping of areas of the council that have been put together under this new structure," she said. "I understand that with the number of large projects happening, we need to be more intelligent and more strategic with our lobbying efforts. "I am just not fully confident this is the correct way to go about it. I have concerns because I am not sure this new structure will achieve its stated aims." Cr Boglary also raised concerns about the status of the report. "Currently, the report is confidential, so for full transparency to the community, the makeup of the new structure should be divulged," she said. Mayor Williams acknowledged some people like change more than others. "Some people see the need for change and others avoid it at all costs," she said. "But the majority of councillors endorsed the Chief Executive Officer's recommendation. "The majority of our community is excited about the opportunity these projects will bring and this new structure will ensure they are effectively delivered."

