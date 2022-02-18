community, council, suburbia, redlands, car, vehicle, police, roads, cleveland

RESIDENTS are appealing for Redland City Council to reduce speeds on two suburban streets amid concerns speeding motorists are using the roads as a rat run between Cleveland and Thornlands. Geoff McPherson has launched a petition calling for speeds to be dropped back from 50km/h to 40km/h on McLeod and Langdon streets. The Cleveland resident has detailed his personal experiences, including a passing car clipping his ute, another taking out a tree on his front lawn and busses forcing cars onto the curb. Mr McPherson said the combination of narrow roads and a 50km/h speed limit meant vehicles had to "violently swerve" onto the verge at the last second to prevent collisions with oncoming traffic. "The idea is to slow things down, because there is an increasing number of cars swerving off onto pavements two and a half metres from the side of the road," he said. "Two little boys almost got killed as a car mounted a driveway. The idea is to reduce speed ... to save lives." Cr Paul Golle said drivers who continually failed to follow speed limits on inner suburban streets were putting the community at risk. "The automatic default from police when contacted is to place responsibility onto council," he said. "The state government wants to increase growth in the Redlands but won't invest into further policing infrastructure. "If police don't have the capability to enforce road traffic rules and crack down on hooning, then I have no alternative to work with residents to seek other solutions by encouraging a petition." Mr McPherson said an increasing number of cars parked at the side of the road meant a dodge and weave driving style was needed to negotiate McLeod and Langdon streets. "We also have to suffer two bus routes as well," he said "It is just madness. "Every street has people going through at some incredible speed, but because they are coming through in increasing numbers as Thornlands gets bigger, the head-on traffic thing is getting worse. "Houses are getting smaller and usually garages are full of stuff, so the cars have to park on the street. "They legally can do that in a residential access street, but given that the traffic is being pushed through, we don't have two clear lanes." The petition had 23 signatures on last count. Read more local news here

