YOUR SAY: Toondah Harbour opinions

We have received hundreds of letters after last week's opinion piece about Toondah Harbour. Over the next few weeks we will run your letters. The majority of letters we received were against the development. As a resident, I favour developing the ferry terminal and parking amenities - these should be without question world-class. How it's been left to decay in the hands of private operators and government is astounding given how much profit is spun out of the public transport fees. However, I'm not supportive of building apartments on the Toondah Harbour wetlands. Indeed these can be accommodated in already approved development zones. Instead, the foreshore areas should be preserved and developed into parklands, just like how Moreton Bay Council built the very popular foreshore areas in Redcliffe. Dean P, Cleveland I am very, very much against such development on this scale, especially one that will destroy Ramsar protected wetlands and koala habitat, creating a need for massive infrastructure upgrade in the Cleveland area. Do people really understand that the proposal to build 3600 units in this area is progressive??? Let's assume an average of 2.5 people per unit. That would be the equivalent of a town the size of Wynnum or Noosa Heads (both have a population of approximately 10,000) being built in what would be about 40 x100 unit apartment blocks over the water in Toondah Harbour. Unfortunately, I do not think the majority of those who say they support this are aware of the magnitude of this proposed development. We signed up for the Ramsar Convention to protect these wetlands. What does that say about our country, government and people that we so easily are prepared to renege on this commitment and destroy this critical ecosystem? We have a moral obligation to honour the commitment we made over 50 years ago. The ferry terminal and facilities can easily be upgraded without building a mini-city in this marine park. Janette Nicoletti The Toondah Harbour development will be an unmitigated disaster for the wildlife, environment, and Redlands people: There are only a couple of roads/routes into and out of that end of Cleveland and those roads will NOT be able to cope. lf Redlands Council allows this to go ahead. They should immediately remove the Koala from their logo. If they allow this disaster to happen, it will be a crime against nature and the people of Queensland, if not all Australians. Graham Bingham, Birkdale Toondah Harbour should be scrapped. It poses a risk to migratory shorebirds that have already had significant habitat destruction. Building something like this in the Bay will also change natural tidal flows, and you only have to look at the Gold coast erosion after the tweed river walls were built. Ecologically this development does not stand up. Cleveland is already looking like the Gold Coast. Redlands does not need another eyesore on its shoreline. Fix the port and modernise it. That's all that needs to be done. Colin Penrose, Redland Bay 1. Anything Toondah also means a change to Minjerribah 2. Many people love the simplicity and naturalness of Toondah and NSI 3. Mangroves protect the coastline from adverse weather. There'll be way more of that coming 4. Toondah region, NSI, Cassim and the smaller islands are super important to the ecology of the region and globally, e.g. migratory birds, breeding grounds, Dugong, Seagrass etc 5. Raby Bay has already been destroyed. Turn it into the 'Hamilton Island/Hinchinbrook " if it must be done. 6. Hinchinbrook region has never recovered from TC Yasi. The developer hasn't done the repairs. The ecology severely affected human boats, homes and marinas etc. 7. What ongoing responsibilities will the developer have once they've built and departed? If any, will they fulfil them if they are asked, or will they walk away when the coast gets cyclone, tsunami, storm surge damages - and it will. 8. When is the human footprint enough? Why do we keep needing to fiddle? 9. No long term jobs from this despite the rhetoric. Be interesting also to see what percentage would be given to Redlands people, also what benefits to Noonnuckel/ Quandamoooka people. 10. Fish stocks will be impacted 11. Port is fine but tasteful upgrade ok 12. Lastly, what about the value of the current vista. Everyone loves it. The proposed construction is ugly. Bron Elliott, Cleveland Dear Craig, you asked people to let you know about Toondah Harbour. You will see I do not live in the Redlands, but I know the area, love and have worked there. I have had the privilege of travelling through NSW and SA recently and they respect and protect their Ramsar Wetlands. In reading your article - I am struck by 80 per cent being against the development. Local representatives should be representing their community. And the part of the community that does not get a say: the environment, wildlife, waterways, nature, the dugongs in the sea, the birds that migrate thousands of miles. Is there a need for more jobs and tourism in Redlands - only for those who wish to make more money? Tourism seeks to exist when it overdevelops and destroys what people come for. Greed seems to be the primary purpose in the hands of few. I appreciate your wrap of the political plays. In the end, 80 per cent of the locality who voted in these politicians - don't want it. Sheenah Turnbull Excessive. What is it? A ferry terminal. What does it need? A better terminal, more parking. Why can't it be left natural? Is it eroding, moving, like the Gold Coast? It doesn't need 3500 apartments, surely? Kim Richards reply to the development frenzy is the cut and paste advertising spiel " Everybody knows the Redlands is the best place to live". This mass development is an erosion of this lifestyle. Benny Best, Redland Bay Thanks for taking up this issue. Hopefully, you will report it honestly and openly because most of what we have been getting in the press is propaganda from the council/government/developer. I have been following this issue closely as a former member of the ADF, where compliance with Australia's obligations under various international conventions is taken very seriously. Ramsar is one such convention, named for the city in which it was originally agreed, just like the Geneva Convention. The development supporters try to pass the Ramsar listing off as something a bunch of hippie greenies signed us up to in the 1970s that has little or no relevance today. The convention is alive and well with signatory nations still signing up to new Resolutions like this one: https://www.ramsar.org/sites/default/files/documents/library/cop11-res09-e.pdf By agreeing to this Resolution, Australia recommitted to using environmental offsets only as a last resort if we couldn't avoid or mitigate negative impacts on our listed wetlands. This Resolution was agreed in 2012, only months before the Toondah Harbour PDA was declared. Listening to the expert's Walker Group has employed to prepare the EIS, offsets will almost certainly be the recommended mechanism to mitigate the loss of the foreshore mudflats. The original listing of Moreton Bay occurred in 1993, with the western shores included mainly because of existing bilateral agreements with China (CAMBA) and Japan (JAMBA) that require us to protect the habitats used by migratory bird species listed in those agreements. Those species are still in residence in the area. https://rsis.ramsar.org/ris/631 The dredged channel to the ferry port is not part of the listing, nor, generally, are land areas above the high tide mark, so there is plenty of scope to improve bayside infrastructure while meeting our obligations under the convention. https://wetlandinfo.des.qld.gov.au/wetlands/facts-maps/ramsar-wetland-moreton-bay/ Our obligations under Ramsar are clear. Nicole West

