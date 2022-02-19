news, local-news, apprentice, upskill, funding, federal government, trade, jobtrainer

Redland residents can upskill and reskill for low cost under a government scheme to get people in jobs as apprenticeship rates surge. The federal government's JobTrainer program is providing free or low fee training places in areas of need for job seekers or young people in the Redlands. According to the National Centre for Vocational Education Research, apprentice and trainee numbers were at their highest levels since 2014 and continued to rise. Bowman candidate Henry Pike said the JobTrainer program suited people unsure whether to study at university or start an apprenticeship. "We already have 1,265 apprentices in the Redlands and these new measures will lead to more opportunities for apprentices and trainees," Mr Pike said. "These courses have been selected to meet our current skills shortages and where we need to address Australia's future skills requirements." The most popular courses in Queensland were in individual support, early childhood education and care, hospitality, security operations and business. "We've seen a remarkable increase in apprenticeship and trainee commencements in Queensland," Mr Pike said. "They are up a staggering 63.4 per cent, including 67,652 JobTrainer enrolments." Mr Pike said 300,000 Australians had enrolled so far and the government would spend up to $2 billion to support 463,000 course placements. More information on the scheme and how to apply can be found on the federal government's Your Career and My Skills websites.

