news, local-news, police, enforcement, road, speeding, cameras, fines, infringement, traffic

POLICE have put speedsters on notice as the road death toll for 2022 hits 40 and more than 15,000 fines are dished out across the state in the first half of February. Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder called out speeding motorists on Friday, warning those doing the wrong thing on the road could expect to be caught and punished. More than 7700 speeding fines have been issued in the first three weeks of February alone, while 772 people have been caught drink driving and 586 drug driving. Redlands motorists have been alerted to where speed cameras could pop-up locally, with state government data revealing more than 60 mobile camera sites exist across the city. They include German Church Road, Mount Cotton Road, Mooroondu Road, Avalon Road, Hardwood Drive, Old Cleveland Road, Finucane Road, School of Arts Road and Boundary Road. Acting Chief Superintendent Rohweder said police had ramped up enforcement as he called for an end to "carnage" on the roads. "There have been 600 people injured in crashes [this February]," he said. "This is an absolutely terrible indictment on the motoring public. "Quite simply, it means that people are not doing the right thing. They are being quite selfish actually. "The predominant factor in most of these crashes this year has been speed. "They are not only killing themselves, they are killing other people innocently using the road network and doing the right thing." He said officers were seeing risk-taking behaviour on the roads and some of the worst offenders had been travelling double the speed limit. In a 60km/h zone, travelling at 120km/h would attract an $1286 fine, eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension. "We are conducting localised traffic operations across Queensland and will continue to do all we can to make our roads safer," Acting Chief Superintendent Rohweder said. "Police will continue to target dangerous road users so motorists doing the wrong thing should expect us anywhere, anytime. "We have had a very, very bad week as far as the road toll is concerned. We have lost eight lives since Monday. "That is eight families, eight groups of friends and eight witnesses to these terrible events whose lives have changed forever." Acting Chief Superintendent Rohweder said police had been trying to turn the tide but their messages were not getting through to some people. "That is something I find particularly worrying," he said. "It is something we discuss regularly and we have a firm resolve that if you are doing the wrong thing, we will find you ... and take enforcement action against you. "Please start doing the right thing. This carnage can't continue." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/ad0a3a80-14ae-4e8e-b95d-c70f32e9b323.png/r75_34_1126_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg