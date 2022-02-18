news, local-news, siobhan Wilson, Westpac, entrepreneur, business, our pixie friends, book, reading, kids

A 12-year-old CEO working her pixie magic to support kids with medical issues through books has been recognised in a national competition. Siobhan Wilson of Victoria Point has been named one of three finalists in the 2021 Westpac Youth Impact Challenge by the Australian School of Entrepreneurships. The challenge had more than 6200 applicants and 86,000 young people between the ages of seven and 21 who took part, with Miss Wilson a finalist in the primary category for her business Our Pixie Friends. Miss Wilson was born three months premature, had open heart surgery at just six months old, and suffers from allergies, asthma and eczema. On one of many trips to the hospital, she came up with the idea to write a book to help children like her. "When I was little, I felt very isolated when no one wanted to hold my hand in line because of my eczema, and I wasn't invited to birthday parties because my friends' parents were too afraid that I would have anaphylaxis," Miss Wilson said. "I felt I was the only one in the whole world with medical conditions. "At the age of 6, I discovered I wasn't alone, so I decided to help other kids feel good about themselves and encourage kindness and inclusivity." The Westpac Youth Impact Challenge encourages young Australians to solve community problems and start entrepreneurial journeys. "I would love to spread the word about my business around the world, as I would like to raise $1 million for medical research, and one day have my pixie characters in ambulances so children experiencing trauma have one of Our Pixie Friends with them," Miss Wilson said. Miss Wilson is now in the running for a Youth Impact Prize, with winners to receive a Microsoft prize pack and laptop, membership to eLearning platform 'Space', a Spill the Beans pitch opportunity and financial education mentoring from Westpac's Davidson Institute.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/0d2391a2-90e6-42be-96a6-675c281230e2.jpg/r1_7_1017_581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg