news, local-news, ovarian cancer, survivor, warning, mater hospital, brisbane, birkdale, nurse, symptoms

A Birkdale nurse is urging women not to delay seeking medical advice if they feel something could be wrong after overcoming a rare form of ovarian cancer. Megan Harridge endured 13 rounds of chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in December of 2020. Throughout her journey, the 29-year-old also had a mass the size of a mango removed and IVF to collect her eggs, allowing her to start a family in the future. The Mater Hospital Brisbane nurse said she had never been happier since being cancer free and hoped to educate women about symptoms. "I was severely fatigued, had indigestion, lots of pain in my belly and an irregular menstrual cycle," Ms Harridge said. "I wrote all these symptoms off as something else - being lactose intolerant, burning the candle at both ends and having put on weight from our recent holiday." After consuting with her doctor she was diagnosed with the rare cancer. "I was so young and in disbelief this could happen to me... I was working full time, going to the gym four times a week and was very active," Ms Harridge said. The survuival rate for women in Australia diagnosed with ovarian cancer is less than 50 per cent. It is estimated that 1720 women are diagnosed with the disease each year and 1042 will die, one woman every eight hours. With no family history of ovarian cancer, Ms Harridge said she was in disbelief at the diagnosis and warned women of the dangers when persistent symptoms are ignored. "We all know our bodies so well, we know what's normal and what's not," she said. "I am urging other women not to put off seeing a doctor... don't say you are too busy to get things checked out, it could be a life or death situation. "I was lucky because mine was a stage one cancer and found at the right time, but things could have been really different." She is now back at work and living life to the fullest thanks to the support of her family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/473c076e-4e3e-4985-8867-c9a5c4d1780f.jpg/r253_538_3215_2212_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg