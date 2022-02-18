news, local-news,

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a blaze which took hold at a Victoria Point property shortly before midday on Friday. The house on Waratah Avenue was well alight when crews started arriving on scene about 11.25am. All people at the property have been accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said multiple firefighters were called to the scene. He said crews were in and out of the property for a period of time before putting the fire out at 12.39pm. The fire investigation unit has been notified but is yet to arrive on scene. Ambulance crews also attended, but there were no reports of injuries. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/ef857a58-ce84-4391-96b7-9c9d3fc74322.jpg/r3_0_1035_583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg