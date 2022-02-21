community,

REDLAND City Council has opened applications for round two of the Regional Arts Development Fund. Professional and emerging local artists are encouraged to enter before entries close on March 31. Mayor Karen Williams said five local artists received $45,200 through the first round of the 2021-22 program. "We are fortunate to have a thriving arts community on Redlands Coast and this funding will support projects that reflect the distinctive people and places in our community," she said. "I encourage all artists to put in an application for a grant, even if they missed out in the first round." The Regional Arts Development program is a partnership between the state government and Redland City Council. RADF assessment panel co-chair Cr Lance Hewlett said they would review applications looking for arts and cultural activities that encouraged creative and skills development, partnerships and cultural innovation. "The purpose of these grants is to support professional and emerging artists and art workers, enabling them to practice excellent art for and with the local community," he said. "This in turn helps build local cultural capacity, sustainability and community pride." Chair Cr Paul Bishop encouraged applications that explored stories of people and place in the Redlands. "Creative stories can be expressed through song, visual arts, dance, music, craft, writing, theatre or design," he said. "We are looking for projects which provide public value and help support respect for country and a robust living culture in our community." Community Project funding up to $10,000 is available in nine categories. There is also Quick Response funding available, with grants of up to $2000 for individuals and up to $4000 for groups. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/61f26863-654f-46a0-b8e4-5f3284b5a3ac.jpg/r0_150_589_483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland City Council opens applications for Regional Arts Development Fund