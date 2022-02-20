news, local-news,

Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton and the federal coalition government must have seen some pretty nasty internal polling recently. That's the only explanation reasonable political pundits can give for jeopardising national security by stoking reds under the bed 1950s Menzies era fearmongering. Didn't the Prime Minister and his Coalition colleagues hear ASIO boss Mike Burgess warn that trying to scare the living daylights out of voters about China was a dangerous move? Mr Burges said, stoking China fear 'has the same corrosive impact on our democracy as foreign interference itself'. That's pretty plain language. For weeks Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton have been saying only they can be trusted not to "appease" China. Never mind that Labor has run a unity ticket with the government on China for this entire term. Reasonable people who can see past scare campaigns that focus on the lowest common denominator have commented the government line is a diversionary tactic. The government has many political problems: The aged care crisis, internal leaks and spats, pandemic missteps, its tone-deaf response to bushfire victims, sexual harassment in parliament, religious discrimination, slow delivery of vaccines, Rapid antigen tests and don't even mention the biggest national debt of all time ever! Desperately prioritising politics over national security to gain votes is dangerous and must be called out. Even though ASIO chief Mike Burgess says the government's line of attack is harmful to our national security Morrison and Co will keep doing it. Why? Because it works! I've heard several times while out and about in our community people parroting the government's lies that Labor can't be trusted when it comes to China. A lady in a queue in Coles, while commenting on the front page of the Australian, a group of people at lunch at the Cleveland Sands, loudly exclaiming Labor was soft on China, never mind the Chinese couple sitting two tables away. A mechanic blasting a Chinese car brand and lamenting if Labor wins office, the country would be 'flooded with these crappy cars'. You can just hear the PM encouraging more of the same. The scare campaign is worth it. Watch as the shouting gets louder and the claims more hysterical. It works. Damn the torpedoes....

