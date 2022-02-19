news, local-news, mother and son, rpac, march 11, jally entertainment, chris truswell

From the creator of the hit television series comes the stage comedy Mother and Son at Redland Performing Arts Centre at 7.30pm on March 11. Geoffrey Atherden wrote the first television episodes of Mother and Son in 1984 creating an instant classic and award-winning series. Now 36 years later he revisited his famous characters for the stage. Julie McGregor and Christopher Truswell will take on the roles made famous by Ruth Cracknell and Garry McDonald in this nostalgic trip down "loss-of-memory lane". Mother and Son reinvigorates a treasured Australian comedy icon with Atherden's distinctive brand of acerbic wit, mixing together the sweet, the sharp, the savage and the sad in Maggie and Arthur's complex, dysfunctional relationship. This freshened version finds long-suffering second son Arthur Beare hoping for the chance to finally take his new flame Anita away on a little holiday. His only chance for a break however involves recruiting help from his successful but selfish brother Robert. Arthur's troubles double as Robert lands on the doorstep once his wife finds out. Truswell said the role was one anyone with a mother could identify with. "The audiences have loved it. They laugh in all the right places. This is about a son who yearns for his mother's love that is unattainable. Arthur's mother has dementia issues and the show doesn't make fun of this but the comedy is fantastic. There is so much that people can relate to," Truswell said. "There are also some modern twists, such as the mother skyping her grand chidlren," he said. On a personal level, Truswell said he expected his own mother to "tear up' when she sees the show. "My Dad is growing a rose bush outside the window and there is Arthur's Dad doing the same in the play, And my mother is also the type who would get up a ladder and not ask for help. You bring this personal stuff into the role," he said. The classic is brought to RPAC by Jally Entertainment (Calendar Girls, Margaret Fulton The Musical, Menopause the Musical Women on Fire, Ladies Night, Groucho). Tickets are $38-$48 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/0694805f-6204-4ba2-a802-347f0dc387d8.jpeg/r3_29_1198_704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mother and Son comes to RPAC