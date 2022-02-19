news, local-news, the wider earth, darwin, rpac, march 24

International smash-hit, The Wider Earth by David Morton, will sail into Redland Performing Arts Centre on with two shows on March 24. A reimagined tale of Charles Darwin's global voyage of scientific discovery, The Wider Earth famously enjoyed a five-month residency at London's Natural History Museum and was nominated for an Olivier Award in the process. Darwin, age 22 is on HMS Beagle's daring voyage to the far side of the world. Discover the gripping story behind one of the most important discoveries in history. An ensemble cast, remarkable puppetry, cinematic projections and an original score by Lior and Tony Buchen combine to bring to life uncharted landscapes and incredible creatures in this highly ambitious theatrical event. The opening season in Brisbane received rave reviews, saying the show was aesthetically stunnning and that puppets move with realism. The Wider Earth is a Dead Puppet Society, Trish Wadley and Glass Half Full productions production. This project has been assisted by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body. Shows are at 10.30am and 7pm. Tickets are $25-$45 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/57c43be0-5393-4df9-982f-88820a764f30.jpeg/r1_61_1199_738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Wider Earth uses puppetry to tell the story of Darwin's discoveries