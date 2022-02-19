news, local-news, heritage and harmony festival, march 20, redland museum

Patrons at the Heritage and Harmony fiesta don't have to leave the Redlands to travel the world when the festival comes to the Redland Museum from 10am to 2pm on March 20. The fiesta offers a chance to step back in history through song, dance, storytelling and music. Redland president Bruce Smith said the event was a chance to celebrate all cultures and for the Redland museum to be recognised as a community hub open to all people wanting to celebrate their heritage. He said that at last year's festival the children joined the Yullu-Burri-Ba dance group on stage for the final dance. "It was a melting of kids of different backgrounds. It was gold to see," he said. Local indigenous culture will be honoured again by Josh Walker and the Yullu-Burri-Ba Dance group from North Stradbroke Island. Dance Kaleidoscope will perform 17th,18th and 19th century English country dancing. German culture is observed with exuberant folk dancing and the joyous music of handbells and from 1000 years ago. There will be Chinese traditional Lion Dancers, dispelling ill-fortune and bringing prosperity. There will be the Ruby Phoenix fusion bellydance group and presentation of work by the Redland Spinners and Weavers. The children can enjoy Puppetrix puppet and magic show, a craft table and the model railway group. The blacksmith's forge will be operating with resident blacksmith transforming iron into steel, learning the life story of a process that changed the course of human history. As part of the presentations the museum's Theatre Redlands will present Blacksmithing in Australia, with Chad Sherrin. For the children there are puppet and magic shows, a miniature train ride, miniature horse-riding, craft workshops and the opportunity to have their Heritage and Harmony passports marked as they travel the world in the Redland Museum. Meet veteran transport and engines, costumed characters, crocheters, spinners and weavers and enjoy a Devonshire teas and sausage sizzle. "It's a great family day with different food stalls and lots to see and do. It's really fun for everyone and a great way to learn about heritage and getting along," Mr Smith said. Funding is provided through the Queensland government. Tickets are free but booking is required on redlandmuseum.org.au and Heritage and Harmony Fiesta 2022/TryBooking Australia. Program details are on redlandmuseum.org.au - Linda Muller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/ca274dda-e36e-4cc0-b63a-e875a20083c4.jpg/r3_119_1277_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Museum celebrates heritage and harmony