It may be only his second Savoyard's show but Aaron Anderson of Redland Bay has already tackled the lead role as understudy for Seymour in the latest production of Little Shop of Horrors. Anderson said he believed it was also the first time Savoyards has trained an understudy for roles in any of its productions. "It's been a great experience learning a main part even if I don't get to perform the role," he said. Anderson will however be on stage for the show as a member of the ensemble. The ensemble will perform many of the larger numbers in the show including Skid Row and We Shall Inherit. His debut performance was with Savoyard's last show as a spy/waiter in The Drowsy Chaperone, an experience that spurred him to audition again. "The show is wonderful. It's a lesson in confidence. Seymour starts off fairly innocent and slightly dorky, but he goes too far and loses it all. You need to know when to step away. Don't we all?" Anderson said. Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for more than 30 years. It tells the story of a meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new plant, one which unknowingly becomes larger by feeding on blood. He names the plant for his would-be girlfriend Audrey. The show opens at the Star Theatre at Wynnum High School at 7.30pm on March 5 with shows at 1.30pm on March 6 and 12 and at 7.30pm on March 10, 11 and 12. Tickets are $52/$48/$30 and can be booked on trybooking.com/events/landing/836443, phone 3893 4321. Also being staged this year are Oliver from June 18 to July 2 and Mamma Mia from September 24 to October 8. - Linda Muller

Aaron Anderson in Little Shop of Horrors with Savoyards