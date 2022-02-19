news, local-news, cat stevens, darren coggan, rpac, March 4

Close your eyes and the audience may be excused for thinking they are listening to the real Cat Stevens when Darren Coggan celebrates his music at RPAC at 8pm on March 4. And according to Coggan, he performs with the blessing and support of the man himself. Coggan said it was a highlight of his musical career to spend a day with Cat Stevens in 2007, an invitation extended to him by Stevens after hearing his show. "It was a remarkable experience - very positive. I had a day with him and his wife. He showed me around his high school and we had fish and chips for lunch. I was able to hear first hand some of his increcible stories," Coggan said. It is these stories and anecdotes that Coggan will share with the Cat Stevens hits at the RPAC show. "Stevens had reached the top of his craft. He had all the materialistic things that goes with getting to the top of a mountain. He had indulged in the excesses of fame and fortune but he had no fulfillment. He explored different faiths and this saved his life. His is a fascinating story. Perhaps the greatest thing I took home from my meeting Cat Stevens was the realisation that we all have the ability to make changes in our lives, should we not be content with who we are or where we are," Coggan said. Coggan said it was his goal to accurately recreate the sound of Stevens in his concert and bring back the music and the messages Stevens was well known for. "This is not an impersonation. My goal is to musically recreate and interperet his music and perform it as close as possible to the original." Performing with Coggan is his sister on piano and a small ensemble presenting an intimate acoustic interpretation. "He was a complex artist. This show celebrates his catalogue of music and the messages of peace, tolerance and understanding. This is more relevent today than ever," Coggan said. Favourtes are Peace Train, Moonshadow, Wild World, Morning Has Broken, Where Do The Children Play and Father and Son. Coggan said the show couldn't happen at a better time. "There is an overwhelming feeling to go out and have some fun. The show has been cancelled a few times and it is great to get over the border and get amongst it again." Tickets purchased for the 2021 shows are valid for the rescheduled 2022 show. Tickets are $65 and $60 and can be purchased on rpac.com.au, 3829 8131.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/032fa7ff-5615-4c0e-ba26-b355964949c9.jpg/r3_51_998_613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg