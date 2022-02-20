comment, opinion, so it goes, white tooth, careful what you wish for

Careful what you wish for. I wanted to lose 20 kilos and a quarter of that wish was fulfilled with Covid. I wanted a white tooth and herein lies a whole new and gummy story. The offending tooth was beside my front tooth and the little bit of vanity in me wasn't too happy that it was gradually turning sepia coloured. I had told my dentist and spent a bit of time lurking around the oral hygiene area of the supermarket reading the packets of tooth whitening toothpaste treatments. My dentist told me to leave it alone, but lurk and read I did, in the end deciding that something was going on and perhaps he may have been right to let sleeping dogs - or should I say canines - lie. But the subconscious must have been affected by all that whitening propoganda and found a quicker fix. I woke up one morning with the tooth completely gone, snapped off at the gum line and leaving me with a Nanny McPhee half smirk. On realising that there was a whistling gap between the front tooth and the third tooth along, I then started seeking out the offending brown, yet suddenly beloved tooth. It was gone and there was no $2 in a glass beside the bed to say that a good Samaritan tooth fairy had relieved me of it in the night. The more I thought about it, the more I realised that I had most probably swallowed it in my sleep. It made me want my mother who used to do unspeakable things with my morning ablutions as a child because I regularly swallowed my school bus fare (threepences were small and easy to swallow). I always stored the fare in my mouth, better to play, often too vigarously with the other children while we waited for the school bus. Now that I think about it, the threepence which had just been fished out by a diligent mother probably went straight back into the mouth as the next day's fare. You see, why the shudder factor at swallowing a tooth is high. Of course it was a Friday night so I had to wait until Monday to beam at my dentist and throw all my problems in his chair. I now sport a gleaming A3 coloured fake tooth anchored into the gum with rubber and a post. The colour is delightful. - Linda Muller

