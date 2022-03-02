fun-stuff, competitions, the torrent, book give away, dinuka mckenzie, competition

New author Dinuka McKenzie is proving to be a bit of a literary torrent. Her first novel The Torrent is a page turner. Luckily McKenzie has more to give and her characters will come alive again with a sequel stand alone Taken, coming out in 2023. With Taken now at editing stage, McKenzie said she was back to staring at a blank piece of paper as she tackled her third in the series. The Torrent involves Detective Kate Miles charged with two enquiries in her last week of work. The pregnant detective must stand up to a blokey office while exploring her own theories on what happened when a man drowned in recent summer floods and solving a bashing at a local fast food take away. McKenzie said she always wanted multiple points to her plot, creating tension with both character and subject. She admits to drawing on her own experiences as a mother juggling work and home life, even within a well supported relationship. "Kate (the detective) is grappling with the same stuff I am processing - that parent guilt that you aren't giving enough to the family you've created while honouring your career. It's a lot to grapple with," she said. She said it was this situation that started her writing, wanting to create a space for herself in the overwhelming world of work and family life balance. "I am a long time reader and I wanted something new. I thought about music or sport and decided I would start writing. My first draft (of The Torrent) was finished in 2017. She was thrust into the world of publishing after winning the Banjo Prize for fiction in 2020 and was offered a publishing deal. "As a new writer, I was lucky," she said. McKenzie said although she had tried to write to a formula, her stories evolved as she wrote. "Having a chapter plan restricts to me too much. I know how I want it to end and I use devices to set tension, but I like to have some freedom in my work," she said. "I tend to edit as I go. I have to be happy with what I've written before I move on. I learned a lot from the first novel and now I can apply those lessons straight away," she said. The Torrent has been released by Harper Collins, paperback, RRP $32.99 and is available at major book stores and online. WIN: Australian Community Media has three books (value $32.99) to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, March 14. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.

