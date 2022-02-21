news, local-news, fishing, catch, redland bay, sport, mackrel, catfish, crabs, prawns

Over the past few weeks, the rain has stirred up the mud crabs and prawns. I saw two colossal mud crabs pulled from a crab pot set amongst the mangroves on Sunday morning. Mullet baits are popular with crabbers and cheap and effective crab bait. My fishing mate said he saw some massive prawns netted around Redland Bay area. Early mornings, you can see the prawns flicking around the boat ramps, and it is a good idea to do a few casts with a bait net before you launch your boat to catch a few live prawns for bait. You will also find poddy mullet and herring around the boat ramps, and they make excellent live baits. The Brisbane River continue to deliver the mulloway on live prawns. The Logan River produces prawns, but it is a hit and miss affair. Bull sharks and catfish are dominating the catch when a few guys fishing their secret spots are catching huge whiting on yabbies and worms. The mackerel fishing got off early with spotted and Spanish Mackerel fishing well down the Gold Coast. Palm Beach, South Port and the Gravel Patch are productive for spotty mackerel. Spinning lures, trolling, and float lining is effective methods to catch them. With spinning lures, let the lure sink a bit and wind fast, stop, wind fast and stop. The fish will often take the lure as it drops, so the fish will be on when you start reeling. The Bay Island produce the grass sweetlip, Moses perch and the odd snapper up to 60 cm. They are situated close enough to get back to the boat ramp if the wind picks up over 15 knots. I head in when the wind gets to 15 knots. This summer, the weather has been turned upside down, and the usual big grass sweetlip have not been in abundance. Squid bait is ideal for grass sweetlip, but the small sharks and catfish are a nuisance now. Hopefully, once the weather settles down, the fishing will improve. The freshwater fishing is picking up, especially the barramundi fishing from Lake Monduran, the closest of the stocked barra impoundments only four and a half hours drive from Brisbane. I have seen some photos of massive fish caught from the lake. Ray Kennedy took a couple of visitors from Townsville to the Hinze western arm on Sunday. They ended up with 54 bass caught on live shrimp. Merke Mutch caught a 48cm bass. If you would like to improve your catch rate with a fishing lesson or would like to share a fishing story and photo, please email me desdavidmichael@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/af85794b-ddd8-4eb6-87dd-84185a78529a.JPG/r13_0_4884_2752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg