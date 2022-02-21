news, local-news, soccer, football, fqpl, league, season, southside, goal, united

Redlands United have continued their preparations for the 2022 Football Queensland Premier League season with a 2-1 win over Southside Eagles. The Red Devils started the game in fine fashion, defending stoutly and producing some slick team passing. United moved the ball around the field in the first five minutes, spreading the Eagles defence before planting one in the back of the net, only to have it ruled out for a slight offside. The referee stunned the crowd when after only 10 minutes a Redlands player received a straight red card, leaving the home side to play the remainder of the game a man down. Eagles took full advantage of the situation and soon scored, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead. The Red Devils continued to move the ball around and put pressure on the opposition, but the scoreline remained 1-0 at the break. United's high pressing game, fast ball movement and slick play paid dividends when after some fine build up play, Guil Santana produced a cracker of a curling shot to equalize early in the second half. With only five minutes left in the game, the Red Devils won a free kick just over 25 meters out from goal. James Bonomi stepped up and drilled it home, giving the keeper no chance and putting Redlands 2-1 ahead. The lead could have been greater but Ryo Emoto was unable to convert a late penalty, but the 10-man Redlands United side ran out full-time winners. Coach Graham Harvey said it was pleasing to win after the red card. "[I was] pleased with the second half and I thought the last 15 minutes of the first half the boys just started to regain some composure and to come to terms with what happened in the first 10 minutes," he said. "I'm pleased that what changes we did make at half-time. "We're definitely going to try and fit in a couple more hitouts yet. We still need to work on a few bits and bobs before we start our 2022 campaign." In the early games against Southside Eagles, the NPL under 18s had a narrow 2-3 loss and the FQPL under 23s had a fine 3-1 victory. Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b5d75758-bc56-42c1-9446-a7a79a6cff70.jpg/r0_172_5035_3017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg