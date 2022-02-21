news, local-news, redland cricket, tigers, university of Queensland, finals, batting, bowling, win

Redland Tigers Cricket club have fought hard on day one of their clashes this week to keep finals hopes alive ahead of the final rounds. First grade side had their work cut out for them on day one of their clash with University of Queensland at Peter Burge Oval. Bowling first, an early strike from Simon Milenko got Redlands off to a good start, but Uni gathered momentum well aftet the early set back. A well compiled 130 from opener Angus Lovell was the anchor for the innings as the middle order batted around him. Captain Simon Milenko once again lead from the front with ball claiming 4/54, with fellow opening bowling Klinton Goodridge also claiming 2/67. After 97 overs Uni finished 7/298 at stumps. Tigers will be looking for quick wickets on day 2. Playing at WEP Harris Oval second grade batted first against Uni on day one. Unfortunately it wasn't the sort of day two's would have been hoping for, being dismissed for 132. The only stand out with the bat was skipper Nick Hurford, once again top scoring with 56. In reply, Uni finished on 2/57 at stumps. Day two will present an opportunity to keep semi finals hopes alive for second grade who will no doubt be giving it everything they've got in pursuit of a win. Third grade are in a strong position heading into day two after batting first against Uni. Fred Kratzmann Oval is no stranger to runs and the Tigers openers, Harry Short (41) and Jack Fraser (61) made the most of their opportunity. Uni fought back with the ball though to dismiss Redlands for 245 at the close of play, with Scott McAuliffe remaining 45 not out. A win will go a long way to locking up a semi finals spot for third grade as they head into the final round. Heading into a match that will go a long way towards deciding finals spots, Redlands faced their arch rivals, Uni at St. Lucia. A definite grudge match in this grade, it was the first time these two teams have met since the grand final last season. Winning the toss and batting University were cautious yet solid in the opening session and it took a genuis piece of work from keeper Jason Hutchinson, to produce a stumping, keeping back to skipper and pace bowler Matt Fay to throw down the stumps and dismiss opposition captain Oliver Mower. After being 5/100 at tea a formidable partnership began to form between Michael Miller (54) and Healy Williams (39) until another piece of brilliance in the field, this time from Lachlan Honan came when he threw down the stumps to dismiss Miller, after Uni were in control. Skipper Matt Fay cleaned up the tail to produce figures of 5/38 as Uni were then dismissed for 221. Tigers were required to face one over and remained 0/0 at the close of play. A win next week goes a long way to locking up a finals berth for the defending premiers who will no doubt be giving it their best shot next Saturday. A game that ebbed and flowed saw 18 wickets fall on day one of fifth grade's clash with Uni at Ron Field Oval. Batting first, Redlands lost wickets at regular intervals with Craig Holdsworth (33) finishing as the top scorer. All of the Uni bowlers contributed as they dismissed Tigers for 123. With plenty of overs remaining in the day, Tigers took it to the Blues and have swung momentum back in their favour, with the away side currently 8/83 at the close of play. The wickets were shared between Tom Waller-Brown (3/13), Matt Wheeler (2/7) and Byron Grant (2/17). With two tailenders at the crease, 5s will be looking to pull of a come from behind victory next week. Sixth grade's battle with University at St Lucia will almost prove to be a shootout for a top two spot to secure a home semi final, with both sides on even points heading into the penultimate round of the season. On a tricky deck, Uni batted first and were bundled out for 88. It proved to be not much easier for Redlands though, who are 5/70 from 45 overs in reply. No doubt sixes will be looking to wrap it up early with a big win next week as they do their best to secure a home semi final. Our women's second grade side ventured north this round to take on a strong Sunshine Coast outfit. Batting first the home side compiled 5/263 from their 40 overs with most of the top order contributing. Jessica Cremin was the pick of the bowlers for Redlands with 3/27 from her 8 overs. Tigers did their best in hot and humid conditions but didn't really get going and ended up 6/134 from their 40 overs. Once again though, a gutsy performance from our women's team against a strong side which will only mean positive things for them in the future.

