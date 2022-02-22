news, local-news, IVF, baby, book, children's, read, magic baby lab, parents, family

A Birkdale mum is sharing how her dream of having a family came true in a book she hopes will be treasured by families just like hers. After trying to start a family for almost two years, Alana Ford and her partner Mitchell decided to start their family through IVF. Mrs Ford said although the journey had been difficult, she had been lucky to have had two successful transfers, which brought her three and a half-year-old son Arthur and 11-month-old daughter Evelyn into the world. "Obviously, at the time when you're trying to conceive, it's pretty heartbreaking when you lose a transfer," she said. "We were both heartbroken after we lost our first because you put a lot of money into it and just expected that it would work, and it was a bit of a shock. "Once you have that baby, it's absolutely amazing, and I really can't believe my luck that we got a boy and a girl. "The troubles we had before made the experience even more special." The 29-year-old came up with the idea to write a children's book when she wanted to find a special way to tell her son how their family came to be. The Magic Baby Lab explains simply how IVF babies are made in a lab by scientists and embryologists. She has now sold 80 copies in the pre-order stage for families like the Fords going through IVF. "When I read it, I do it with my son in mind, and it just explains how miraculous and special IVF babies are, and that's the message I wanted to get across." "I hope it's just something special for IVF parents to read with their children to introduce them to the idea of where they came from." Mrs Ford said the book had helped her in more ways than one and hoped other IVF families would find joy in sharing their stories with their children. "Since I had my daughter, I had some really bad postnatal depression and it's been a good project to work on," she said. "Although the book is about the kids and for the kids, it's been nice to work on it for me, and it's the gift I would have liked to have received while I was going through IVF to give me some hope." To pre-order a copy of The Magic Baby Lab, visit Alana Ford's website Mischief and Mellow online.

