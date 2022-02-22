news, local-news,

Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young has called on all levels of government to campaign for businesses as public hesitancy continues to impact the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors. Redlands small businesses are continuing to struggle almost two years since Queensland went into its first COVID lockdown, with the Omicron surge dealing another blow to consumer confidence. Ms Young believed consumer confidence was down more this year than at the same time in 2021, with people staying home because they could not afford to contract the virus and miss work. "When people weren't allowed to trade, I am going to say that was the worst time [during the pandemic]," Ms Young said. "But this almost feels worse for them because they can trade but can't get staff, and customers aren't rolling through the doors. "It is almost a bit of a tortured existence in a way and there is no real support there for business." Moggill MP Christian Rowan said Redlands businesses were desperate for targeted small business support from the state government. But Capalaba MP Don Brown hit back, saying more than $13 million had been shared among thousands of Redlands businesses through two grant programs in 2020 and 2021. "Our government continues to provide relief to tourism and hospitality operators through waivers of rebates under our $47.75 million COVID-19 lockdown package," he said. "That's on top of more than $2.5 billion in business support throughout the pandemic. "The LNP has clearly forgotten it was Scott Morrison who cut income support for businesses when Queensland reached 80 per cent vaccination. "Pulling JobKeeper and the coronavirus supplement to JobSeeker in the middle of a pandemic has left businesses facing major workforce challenges." Ms Young said more business support was needed, but that did not necessarily mean cash injections. "Where someone would normally go out on a Friday night for a meal, they have got used to staying at their homes and cooking for themselves," she said. "I have said during the pandemic it is not all about cash support. I think a campaign could be run to say, 'get out there. It is time to start living our lives normally but in a safe way'." Dr Rowan said a state government lifeline was needed with business confidence crashing. "For too long, small businesses and their staff have suffered due to the failure of the state government to show leadership and provide consistent and clear messaging to restore local confidence ...," he said. "The debacle that we saw at the start of the year, where the Premier and state government failed to provide support for small and family businesses through some of the toughest economic and trading conditions seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was extremely disappointing." Mr Brown said Queensland had spent just 21 days in lockdown and jobs across the state were up by more than 100,000 since the start of the pandemic. "The Queensland economy is growing six and a half times faster than the rest of the country," he said. "Now we are looking at measures to support the resilience of businesses going forward, how they can continue to adapt and be flexible." Read more local news here

