Bees are all the buzz in Redlands as local beekeepers share their honey with neighbours and take their hobby to store shelves. Beekeeping popularity has increased since the COVID pandemic, with residents starting their own hives as they spend more time at home through restrictions and lockdowns. Capalaba based business AB's Honey is helping local beekeepers put their homemade honey on local shelves. Owner David Baldwin said there were more than 100 beekeepers harvesting their own honey in the Redlands. "The industry has picked up a bit of interest, particularly with people who are now doing it as a hobby as they are at home more," he said. "In terms of demand we've also seen an increase there because people are staying home and cooking their own meals, so they're looking for better quality ingredients." He said although supermarket honey was good, there were great benefits to eating raw honey made locally. "Raw honey contains traces of pollen from the local plants, and when we consume honey from our local area, our bodies get these traces of pollen which can help people with hay fever or allergies," Mr Baldwin said. "Even people who say they don't like honey have said they love our raw honey. "Raw honey isn't processed, heated and filtered like honey from the supermarket so you get all of the pollen, propolis and royal jelly which gives it more fibres and goodness." Family owned since 1982, AB Honey produces their own stock and also helps hobby beekeepers in the Redlands who find themselves with more honey than they know what to do with. "Beekeeping tends to grow really quickly, so you might start with one hive and before you know it you've got ten." "Your friends and neighbours can only eat so much honey, so quite often local beekeepers wind upwith an excess and they don't know what to do with it." "We're providing an outlet for that honey and selling it from our Capalaba store." The business also makes flavoured honey in a gormet range to put some variety in people's pantries, including yellow box honey with butter and ginger, vanilla bean and coffee bean. "Supermarkets are only just starting to see ginger honey, but we've been doing it for more than a decade." He said he expected the hobby would continue to grow in the area in the future. Anyone who wishes to start their own hive should contact their local beekeeping association.

