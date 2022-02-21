news, local-news,

TWO flying foxes found at Regents Park in Logan have tested positive for Australian bat lyssavirus. The flying foxes were found over the weekend and are said to be part of a large colony that has roosted in the area for some time. Metro South public health physician Dr Anu Anuradha said people should be on alert but not alarmed about the positive cases. She said anyone who may have touched the bats should seek immediate treatment. "It is very important to provide immediate treatment if anyone has had a scratch or bite from a bat to prevent ABLV infection, a lethal disease," she said. The Metro South public health unit confirmed the cases this week. Only three human cases of Australian bat lyssavirus have been reported in Queensland. Dr Anu Anuradha said people should never touch sick or dead bats. Read more local news here

Metro South Health confirms two Australian bat lyssavirus cases in flying foxes found at Logan Jordan Crick