The meteoric rise of ballerina Lisa Bolte from the Redlands to the world stage will be told at the Redland Museum with an exhibition from March 12 to May 28. The exhibition entitled Redland to Russia Lisa Bolte, My Ballet Career will include a collection of photographs, newspaper clippings,video, costumes and memorabilia marking Ms Bolte's career with the Australian Ballet from age 16 to 40. In that time she played lead roles in Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Don Quixote and At the Edge of the Night by Stephen Baynes. A favourite memory is playing the lead in Sleeping Beauty at London's Covent Garden at age 21. "It's been a great career. You learn so much on the job and if carries a lot of responsibility," she said. Ms Bolte, now 55, grew up in the Redlands attending Dunwich, Cleveland and Thornlands state primary schools and later Cleveland High school to Year 10 when she followed the path of ballet. She danced at the Caprice Dancing School under Margaret Lucas, Sandra Ashley and Janice Shoenauer. Her work as a dancer saw her travel extensively including a trip at age 13 with the Australian Youth Ballet to Europe. In 1988 and again in 2001, she met Queen Elizabeth and in 1992 Princess Diana. "There are plenty of pinch-yourself moments. Here am I sitting down and having lunch with the Queen. These experiences and the close relationships formed with dancing partners as you share together a love of performing, theatre and the arts stays with you your whole life," she said. Ms Bolte said the exhibition was an honour for her and a chance to retrace her steps. "It's nice to come back and share what I have done. I want to show in a way what a dancer's day looks like and give people a feel for a dancer's life - for my life," she said. Ms Bolte said she stopped dancing at age 40 due to the rigorous demands on a family with touring for at least half of the year. She then worked for the company as a patron manager and remains involved as a co chair to the Ballet Ambassador Board. "As a dancer, you do dance about 190 shows a year. It's a big workload," she said. Ms Bolte is offering workshops at her former school Cleveland High to Year 10 dance students on March 11 and is also offering workshops on April 4 and 5 to students at local ballet schools. There will be classes involving a class, repertoire and question and answer session for both juniors ($95) and seniors ($120). This will be held at the studio of Annette Roselli, at Tingalpa with pianist Lucas Lynch and can be booked through the museum on 3286 3494.

