With employment in Queensland rising at the highest rate in Australia, Redland businesses prepare for more growth as COVID restrictions ease. January labour force data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found Queensland did not suffer from expected Omicron downturn and created 17,400 jobs in the last month. Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young said the Redlands had seen a 1.5 per cent rise in employment in the last year. She said the top three industries which saw growth were health care and social assistance service, retail and construction. "All three industries have experienced growth since before COVID," she said. "Healthcare and social services is an obvious growth sector with a global health pandemic, construction growth is due to federal stimulus. but retail is possibly a surprising one. "We believe local growth is due to people staying in the Redlands to shop rather than travelling too far from home, along with the strong message from the government and the Chamber to "shop local." According to the ABS data, Queensland recorded the largest fall in unemployment of any state at 0.3 per cent. Although still sitting in top spot for the highest unemployment rate in Australia at 4.4 per cent, this was the lowest it had been in Queensland since 2008. Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick, said it was a testemant to the struggles businesses continued to face. "We know supply chain issues and staffing shortages mean some Queensland businesses are doing it tough," Mr Dick said. "But we are continuing to follow the path we have charted to recovery, ensuring Queensland is in the best possible position for the rest of 2022 and beyond." It comes as the Chamber conducts research on expected growth in the future. "The Chamber's research shows Redlands has 6.5 billion dollars in investment coming in the next 25 years..." Ms Young said. "This represents 173 projects in residential, commercial and community infrastructure. "As we see people move into the Redlands to take advantage of our desirable lifestyle, we will see our small businesses prosper." She said consumer confidence would return to the Redlands as borders opened and COVID restrictions eased. "The restrictions have been more detrimental than lock downs as it has knocked consumers getting out and spending money," Ms Young said. "There will be more sense of "normal" and the buying habits that consumers have developed in the last two years can start to shift again, get people back into the shops and restaurants." Bowman MP Andrew Laming said the Queensland result in the ABS data over January was a "lucky blip" with Omicron hitting southern states during the sampling period. "The ABS says to be cautious because southern state data was affected by sampling changes that artificially made Queensland appear better," Mr Laming said. He said the best thing Queensland could do was reduce payroll tax to kickstart business confidence and drop the vaccine mandates that were eating into consumer activity.

