Redland City Labor MPs Kim Richards and Don Brown say now is not the time to debate daylight saving in Queensland. However, the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce and our city's mayor welcome the idea. Their responses follow Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner calling for a new referendum on introducing daylight saving time in Queensland within two years. Queensland is the only jurisdiction on Australia's east coast that doesn't wind the clock forward by one hour in spring and or back by one hour in autumn. Queenslanders voted against permanently introducing daylight saving time after a three-year trial back in 1992. Mr Schrinner says most people under the age of 48 haven't had a say on adjusting time zones. "That means that over three million out of the five million people in Queensland didn't get a say," he told ABC radio on Tuesday. "So there's a lot of people out there who never got the opportunity to have a say, and I'm one of them." Redlands MP Kim Richards said the Lord Mayor's call would be divisive. "There are very divergent views on daylight saving, and as we are coming out of the pandemic, we want to bring Queenslanders together," she said. "Now is not the time to create division which this debate would elicit." Capalaba MP Don Brown agreed with Ms Richards. "I don't think it would be a useful debate right now," he said. "The daylight saving debate has always divided people." Mr Schrinner suggested a new referendum held simultaneously with the next state election in 2024. Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Young said the business community welcomed the debate. "When we have reached out to businesses, it seems to be a well-received idea," she said. "It is especially welcomed by businesses that deal with interstate companies. "Businesses have to adjust to daylight savings by doing things like split shifts so daylight saving would make it easier for business in Queensland and on the Redlands Coast. "We are a state who lives outside in summer and with the Queensland summery feel it would allow us to enjoy the sunlight longer and hospitality and tourism businesses would enjoy benefiting from that. "It is important to acknowledge that Kim and Don are right. It is a divisive topic, but if we don't tackle the debate now, when is the right time to talk about it?" Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said daylight saving would offer "great benefits" to residents. "It would allow residents more daylight to enjoy the beautiful Redland Coast coastline and our community and lifestyle have changed since the last referendum, so I think it is a timely debate," she said. "I agree with the Chamber. It would also be good for businesses in our city that operate interstate and globally. "It takes time to put together a referendum, so you have to start the conversation at some time, so why not now?" In December, Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman responded to an anti-daylight saving time petition to parliament, saying it was "not currently" under consideration. "The government believes there are other priorities facing Queenslanders that require attention, including delivering initiatives in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in our Economic Recovery Plan," she said. craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

