The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 95 per cent chance of rain this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday across south-east Queensland as residents brace for a wet week. The south-east saw clear skies for most of last week with light showers at the weekend. Coming into this week skies were relatively clear on Monday but overcast conditions on Tuesday brought some showers in the afternoon through to the evening. According to the Bureau, Redlands, Logan and the Scenic Rim can expect showers and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday to stick around through the weekend. Overnight temperatures across these areas will be as low as 18 degrees with maximum daytime temperatures in the high 20s. In the bay, east to southeasterly winds 15 to 20 km/h are expected during the day, becoming light during the evening. Seas at Moreton Bay will be about 1 metre, increasing to 1 to 1.5 metres in the western bay during the afternoon or evening. There is a 100 per cent chance of rain for the Scenic Rim on Thurday. These conditions will remain until the weekend, with rain expected to ease on Saturday and Sunday with a 50-70 per cent chance of showers.

