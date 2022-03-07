news, local-news,

RENTAL vacancy rates remain less than one per cent in the Redlands, while tenants are dishing out more than $600 per week for a house in parts of the city. Ormiston and Wellington Point were the most expensive suburbs for rentals in the last quarter of 2021, closely followed by Cleveland, Sheldon and Capalaba. That was based on the median weekly rent prices for new tenancies in four-bedroom properties, which was $660 in the 4160 postcode and $625 in 4163. It means some tenants in family-sized homes are now paying more to rent than buy property, with ABS data showing mortgage repayments for new and existing homes averages about $500 per week in Queensland. Residential Tenancies Authority data has revealed that more than 560 bonds were lodged for three and four-bedroom homes across the city between October and December 2021. The 4165 postcode - which includes Mount Cotton, Redland Bay and Victoria Point - had the greatest number of new tenancies for the quarter, with 149 bonds lodged. Thornlands was the second most popular suburb during the same period, recording 92 new tenancies. It comes as the state continues to ride the wave of record-low vacancy rates, with availability dropping below 0.1 per cent in some regions last year. RE/MAX Results and Bayside property management director Vicki Bond said correctly priced properties were being snapped up in 7-14 days. "January is a big month for rentals being on the market, and it was a busy month for us, but they are getting snapped up more quickly than they ever have," she said. "We are literally down to a handful that are on the market and coming onto the market, so it is highly competitive. "The sales market is hot as well, so what we are finding is that people who have held onto their investments for the past few years are now selling. "We are seeing a number of sales off our rent rolls ... which means there are fewer properties available at this current time." Real Estate Institute of Queensland chief executive Antonia Mercorella said she could not recall a time when vacancy rates were so low, citing interstate migration as one of the contributing factors. "A rental market as extraordinarily tight as this presents challenges to the local economy and the community," she said. "We acknowledge that whilst current market conditions are favourable from an investor's perspective, no one wants to see people struggling to find a place to live, forced into unsuitable housing or living unsustainably outside of their means." Ms Bond urged people to be organised if they were applying to rent. "Make sure you have good references in place and be prepared to offer a couple of months (rent) in advance," she said. "That is if you want to get ahead of the crowd," she said. "It doesn't mean you have to and not everyone is in that position, but when it is competitive, make sure you are prepared to act fast." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/789adad9-273d-4875-b077-34ead72de936.jpg/r0_1169_2848_2778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg