Cleveland Anyone can act in the Indelabilityarts inclusive drama class on Tuesday March 8 from 2.30-4.30pm at the Redland Performing Arts Centre. Classes focus on technical training, unlocking your imagination and connecting with others who love to perform. First class is free for new students. Cleveland Sit back at the Capalaba Library for the Saturday Matinee Movie on March 5 from 1-3pm. The Library presents classic cinema, independent films and Australian and international masterpieces on the first Saturday of every month. The film will be announced at the event, bookings required. Victoria Point YMCA Victoria Point transform into a street festival with food trucks and market stalls Saturday March 5 from 3pm-8pm. With live music and a fireworks display, all money raised on the night goes to the community run cancer survivor program. Capalaba Learn about one of the more threatened species of cockatoo in Australia, the Glossy Black-Cockatoo, found in the Redlands at an IndigiScapes workshop on Saturday 5 March to discover more about the vulnerable bird, their habitat and how to find them. Register online. Victoria Point Get the kids out to the Victoria Point Library to create an out-of-this-world alien character using a random body generator to create a unique character at this tech based activity on Saturday march 5 from 2-3pm. Wellington Point Scottish Country Dance classes are back Friday March 4 at 7.30pm in St James Church Hall, Station Street, Wellington Point. Cost of $5, Beginners welcome, call Ronda on 3207 7136. Wynnum Redland Community Centre will celebrate everyday women doing amazing things at its International Women's Day Brunch Sunday March 6 from 10-11.30am at the Waterloo Bay Hotel. Tickets are $20 each or $85 for five.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/5b90da9f-50b7-4cf6-92a0-a8cb6ebded5c.jpg/r2_54_1011_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - March 2 2022